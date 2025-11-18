Spain to give Ukraine 40 missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Ukraine will receive 40 missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems, Vladimir Zelensky said, adding that his country was experiencing a major shortage of interceptor missiles.

"I'm thankful for the new package of defense assistance. It includes interceptor missiles, which are in great shortage in wintertime. Now we have a package of 40 missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems," he said during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.

Taking questions from reporters, Zelensky confirmed his November 19 meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

"I think it will be a fairly detailed discussion," he said. "I have a good relationship with the president of Turkey, so we will talk."

Prior to that, Reuters reported with reference to a Turkish source that US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steven Witkoff plans to visit Turkey on November 19 and take part in the scheduled negotiations with Zelensky.