MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Fifty Ukrainians who were deported from the United States returned to their home country across the border with Poland on Tuesday, representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko said.

"Today, 50 citizens were returned from the United States through the Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland," he said in a comment to the "Obshchestvennoye.News".

According to him, earlier Kiev was informed by the US that it intended to deport several stateless persons from Ukraine through Poland. He said that the border guards processed them "for entry into Ukraine in accordance with the rules defined by law. Ukraine accepts its citizens in all cases. Currently, the circumstances are also being clarified, which is why a decision was made to forcibly expel them," Demchenko added.

On November 14, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina told The Washington Post that the US was preparing to deport about 80 Ukrainians who had violated American law.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for a stricter immigration policy. He promised to ensure the largest operation in American history to deport illegal migrants.