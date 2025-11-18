China ready to cooperate with Russia to ensure SCO development — premier

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. China is ready to continue cooperating with Russia with an eye toward promoting the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Premier Li Qiang said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian side has done a lot to organize and hold the meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of Government, which made it possible to reach positive results, implement the tasks and promote the implementation of the Tianjin summit. <…> China is ready to continue close cooperation with Russia to promote the SCO’s effective development," he noted.

The Chinese premier conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s "cordial greetings and best wishes" to the Russian leader.