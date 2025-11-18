Two Ukrainians suspected of carrying out sabotage acts on railroad in Poland — PM

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian citizens carried out two sabotage acts on a Polish railroad leading to the Ukrainian border, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated at the Sejm (the lower house of the parliament).

"The identified perpetrators [of the sabotage] were two Ukrainian citizens," he said. According to the prime minister, the men allegedly cooperated with Russian intelligence services. One of the suspects was previously involved in a criminal case regarding sabotage in Lvov, and the other lived in Donbass and "worked in the Prosecutor General's Office." Tusk noted that both men had fled Poland through a checkpoint in Terespol on the Belarusian border.

In this regard, he instructed Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to demand that Belarus and Russia hand the Ukrainians over to Poland.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine in the capital’s Masovian Voivodeship. Traffic was halted, and no one was injured as a result.

After visiting the site of the incident on November 17, Tusk said that the rails were damaged as a result of sabotage, calling the incident an act of sabotage. In turn, the Polish Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case regarding the sabotage.