Turkey to continue efforts toward settling Ukrainian conflict — top diplomat

ISTANBUL, November 18. /TASS/. Ankara will continue its efforts toward a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and will remain committed to the Montreux Convention regulating maritime traffic through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"In the foreseeable future, we will continue our effective efforts and mediatory role toward peace in Ukraine. Along with that, we will remain committed to the Montreux Convention, which is a cornerstone of the Black Sea security architecture," he told lawmakers while presenting the ministry’s budget.

Turkey has repeatedly stated its commitment to the Montreux Convention that was signed in 1936. Under its Article 19, following the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, it closed the straits (Bosporus and Dardanelles) for the passage of warships of the conflicting parties and non-littoral countries to prevent further tensions in the Black Sea.

The top Turkish diplomat also recalled that thanks to his country’s balanced position and permanent contacts with both Russia and Ukraine, it organized three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul this year, which yielded concrete results, including exchanges of POWs. According to Fidan, the diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict remains among the priorities of Turkey’s foreign policy.

The Turkish foreign minister said earlier that there were prospects for peace talks on Ukraine and expressed hope that such talks will be held in Turkey.