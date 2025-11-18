Chinese premier urges Beijing, Moscow to bolster pragmatic cooperation within SCO

BEIJING, November 18. /TASS/. China and Russia should promote practical cooperation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Premier Li Qiang said.

"We should further advance pragmatic cooperation to bolster the development momentum of all SCO member states, to continuously improve the institutional building of the SCO, and to enhance its influence in international affairs," Xinhua news agency quoted the Chinese head of government who held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, on Monday as saying.

Li recalled that participants in the SCO Tianjin Summit held in early September had achieved a number of "fruitful results of milestone significance." According to him, Beijing is willing to maintain close coordination and collaboration with Moscow to uphold the "Shanghai spirit" and materialize the development roadmap outlined by SCO leaders earlier.

The Chinese premier also highlighted the need to stand in solidarity with Global South countries that should strive toward "an equitable and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization.