Hungary ready to host Russia-US summit, waiting for signal — foreign minister

BUDAPEST, November 17. /TASS/. Hungary is ready to hold a Russian-US summit on Ukraine in Budapest and will be ready to host it as soon as Moscow and Washington come to terms, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at a press conference with his counterpart from Brunei Darussalam, Erywan Yusof.

"We are ready. As soon as the Americans and the Russians set the date, we will welcome them here with great respect and joy," Szijjarto said, commenting on possible negotiations between the two leaders.

He said he was certain that "Hungary’s peace-loving foreign policy is respected in all regions of the planet."

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital. The summit was later postponed because the parties were unable to agree on a meaningful outcome for the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow and Washington stated that the meeting will take place when suitable conditions are created.