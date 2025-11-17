No peace in Middle East with Israel continuing to occupy Palestine — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, November 17. /TASS/. There will be no peace in the Middle East as long as Israel continues to occupy Palestine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"It will be impossible to ensure peace in the region until Palestine’s occupation is ended and a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders is established. As long as Palestine is suffering, no country in the region can feel safe," he said in an address to the nation televised by the TRT Haber channel.

According to the Turkish leader, his country continues sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. "Despite the obstacles from Israel to humanitarian deliveries to Gaza, we continue supporting it. The 18th ship with humanitarian cargoes has arrived in the region. Forty-seven trucks with aid have reached the Rafah checkpoint. We need to urgently help Gazans who live in tent camps. Sending containers to Gaza from our country will help improve the situation there," Erdogan added.