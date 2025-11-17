Sending more money to Ukraine like giving case of vodka to alcoholic — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, November 17. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban compared European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s new proposal on financial aid to Ukraine to trying to help an alcoholic by giving him yet another case of vodka.

"I received a letter today from President von der Leyen. She writes that Ukraine’s financing gap is significant and asks member states to send more money. It's astonishing. At a time when it has become clear that a war mafia is siphoning off European taxpayers’ money, instead of demanding real oversight or suspending payments, the Commission President suggests we send even more. This whole matter is a bit like trying to help an alcoholic by sending them another crate of vodka," he wrote on the X social network.

Orban made it clear that he will not support the initiative. "Hungary has not lost its common sense," he wrote.

The European commission president has sent a letter to EU countries outlining her official proposals regarding the expropriation of Russian assets and two alternative options for financing Ukraine, based on loans. According to Western media reports, Ukraine is experiencing a serious lack of funds for 2026-2027. The European Commission suggests three options: expropriation of immobilized Russian assets under the guise of a so-called "reparations loan," voluntary bilateral contributions by member states or a joint debt at the EU level. Von der Leyen wants the decision to be made during the upcoming EU summit on December 18-19.