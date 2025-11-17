Kiev to receive French Rafale fighter jets over a timeframe of 10 years — AFP

PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. The agreement to send 100 French-built Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine is set to span over 10 years, AFP agency reported citing the Elysee Palace.

"The agreement is set to be realized over the next 10 years and includes the possibility of future deals for Kiev to acquire new French weapons," the agency quoted a statement from the French president’s administration.

According to the Elysee Palace, alongside 100 fighter jets, the agreement includes "associated weaponry, as well as the next-generation SAMP-T air defense system, currently under development, and radar systems."

Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Paris on November 17 to discuss French military assistance to Kiev.

Russian authorities have stated multiple times that pumping Ukraine with weapons will not weaken Russia’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation.