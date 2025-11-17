Europe assesses Kiev’s military needs in 2026 at 51.6 billion euro — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. According to the European Commission, Ukraine needs 51.6 billion euro in military funds alone to continue its conflict with Russia in 2026, according to a letter to EU leaders from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seen by Bloomberg.

"The country needs at least €51.6 billion in military funds alone in 2026," the agency quoted the confidential document, whose contents was obtained by leading European media on Monday.

Ukraine’s financial aid needs are estimated at 70 billion euro in 2026 and 2027, the agency continued.

According to the report, as an alternative to the plan of expropriation of Russian assets, blocked by Belgium, the European Commission has proposed funding Ukraine with either a 90 billion euro ($104 billion) grant or an EU debt-backed loan.