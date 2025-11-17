Venezuela under threat of military invasion — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Venezuela is currently under threat of military invasion by imperialists seeking to seize the country's natural resources, Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said.

"Right now, we in Venezuela are under threat of military invasion by imperialists who want to plunder our natural resources. It's the same thing that Nazism tried to do to your country 80 years ago. They [the imperialists] won't be able to do it. Victory will be ours," he said at a youth forum.

The ambassador also conveyed greetings to the participants of the forum on behalf of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people.

Maduro has repeatedly warned that Venezuela is facing its most serious threat of invasion by the US in 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Since September, the US Navy has deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 servicemen to the Caribbean Sea. They have destroyed at least 20 speedboats and killed 76 people in international waters who were baselessly accused of smuggling drugs from Venezuela. On November 16, the Pentagon announced that a strike group of US ships led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the Caribbean Sea.