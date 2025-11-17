Trump likens Epstein case to Democrat hoax about Russian election interference

WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump drew parallels between accusations from Democrats about his ties with financier Jeffrey Epstein and the rival party’s allegations about Russian election interference in a recent Truth Social post.

"It’s a Democrat hoax for purposes of deflection, just like the Russia, Russia, Russia scam!!! They had the sleazy relationships with Epstein, and should be prosecuted!!!" he posted on his social media platform.

Last week, the Democratic Party released parts of Epstein’s emails with several of his acquaintances and aides. Among other things, the records suggested that Trump might know about Epstein’s crimes. While the White House dismissed Democrats’ move as an attempt to smear the president, the US leader called it an attempt to draw Americans’ attention away from the negative impact from the latest federal budget crisis in Washington.

Epstein was arrested by New York state law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that, from 2002 to 2005, he had arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his Manhattan home. Epstein’s circle of friends and acquaintances included many current and former officials in the United States and other countries, including former heads of state, prominent businesspeople, and celebrities. Criminal proceedings against the financier were terminated after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.