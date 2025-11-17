Drones pose "threat of humanity's lifetime," Pentagon official says

WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. Washington believes that drones pose "the threat of humanity's lifetime," US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll told CBS News.

According to him, the counter-drone mission the US Army has been tasked with "is different from nearly anything faced in a long time." "They're cheap, you can 3D-print them at home, and they cross borders incredibly quickly," Driscoll pointed out.

"If you look at the speed and scale of the devastation that can come from drones, we as a federal government have got to lead on it," the army secretary noted, adding: "But I'm really optimistic. This is actually something we are doing right."

Driscoll also said that "the problem with the drone fight is you need all sorts of layered defense."

US President Donald Trump signed an order in early June, instructing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to step up the development and testing of domestic technologies aimed at increasing drone production and exports. Trump also ordered to ramp up protection against drones. Fox News reported in July that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth had issued orders to fast-track drone production and deployment.