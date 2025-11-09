Over 300 people killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since late November 2024

BEIRUT, November 9. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon has exceeded 300 since late November 2024 when a ceasefire agreement was signed, Labanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine said.

According to his post on the X platform, since November 27, 2024, Israel has violated the ceasefire 5,163 times, killing 309 people and leaving 598 more wounded.

In October alone, 28 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s southern and eastern areas.

Israel however claims that its operations in Lebanon are targeted against Hezbollah, which it views as a threat to its security.