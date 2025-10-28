Lukashenko says Belarus ready to 'extend hand' to Western countries

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Minsk does not consider itself guilty of the deterioration of relations with Western countries, but "extends a hand to them," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We do not consider ourselves to blame for the deterioration of relations with the West and its individual countries. But we extend our hand. It is not the hand of a supplicant. This is a hand of a partner who has his dignity and who offers to work together sincerely for the peace for our children and grandchildren," he said at the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

According to him, Europe is not yet ready for a realistic conversation with Minsk. "They don't see the negotiating positions that a number of other countries have, such as natural resources. But we have common sense, self-control, and also the resource of a strategic position and the ability to be a bridge, as it has always been, between the West and the East. I want to proceed from the conviction that at least peaceful coexistence is in the interests of Europeans," he said.

But if this is not the case, if Europe does not want it, then the discussion, according to Lukashenko, will have to be translated "into the plane of completely different arguments."