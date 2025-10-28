MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Belarus is exceptionally well-placed to play a pivotal role in stabilizing Europe, British Workers Party leader George Galloway told TASS on the sidelines of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"I think Belarus is in a very good position to influence it. It has a European hinterland, it has a popular and charismatic leader who nobody can dislike," the politician elaborated. Galloway observed that attempts to demonize Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are not successful. "So Belarus and its political leadership has a very significant role," he added.

The British politician described the current situation in Europe as a "rocking boat." "The first task is to stop the rocking of the boat," he emphasized.

When asked about the potential for an improvement in British-Russian relations, Galloway said he believes "things have changed forever." "The sun has risen in the East. The choice of the Western leaders was not to go there and get some of the warmth of the sun in friendship. It was to curse the rising of the sun. But the sun doesn't listen to curses," he noted.

Politician and journalist George Galloway served as a member of the British Parliament from 1987 to 2010, again from 2012 to 2015, and for a brief period of three months in 2024. In 2003, he was a vocal opponent of the US invasion of Iraq, which led to his expulsion from the Labour Party that same year. He subsequently founded the Respect Party and later established the Workers Party of Britain.