Lukashenko comments on deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus saying 'no aggression meant'

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. The deployment of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus is not in response to actions by European countries and cannot be viewed as an aggressive step, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, addressing the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"The deployment of the Oreshnik medium-range missile system in Belarus is yet another issue that disturbs some frenzied politicians. Absolutely no aggression [is meant] <...>. Five European countries have already announced plans to install medium-range missile systems. Why shall we be reproached?" the Belarusian head of state said.

Lukashenko described the deployment of these weapons in Belarus as a response to escalation in the region and the latest threats.

He warned that Belarus has the capacity to respond to attempts by its western neighbors to build up military superiority on its borders or apply pressure otherwise even as it is not seeking confrontation. "We realize that attempts to achieve an overwhelming military superiority and undermine our economy or provoke social unrest constantly are methods to bend Minsk to others’ will. We will respond accordingly. We have our capabilities. And we have support from fraternal Russia. Though essentially we are not looking for confrontation," Lukashenko explained.

Minsk does not threaten anyone as it only ensures its own security, he continued. Moreover, Belarus is always open to constructive dialogue and reciprocal steps to reduce tensions, the Belarusian president added. "If our partners in the West are not ready for that, both we and Russia will make it worth their while," he concluded.