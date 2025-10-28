Malaysia strengthens its position in ASEAN in 2025, expert says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Malaysia has considerably boosted its role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during its 2025 chairmanship, Nikita Kuklin, an associate professor at the Department of Oriental Studies and an expert at the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University, told TASS.

"Malaysia has largely succeeded in executing its agenda for its ASEAN chairmanship this year, as the country has demonstrated robust leadership on key regional issues and adopted an active stance in global affairs," the expert stated.

He emphasized that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim "has undertaken numerous diplomatic visits worldwide, including Russia, with the aim of listening to all perspectives and present ASEAN’s vision on regional and global challenges." According to Kuklin, Malaysia has established itself as a key mediator in resolving border conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia. A notable achievement for Kuala Lumpur was the signing of an agreement between Bangkok and Phnom Penh, which brought an end to a series of clashes that erupted in late May 2025. Kuklin also pointed out Kuala Lumpur’s principled approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

ASEAN was founded in 1967 and now comprises 11 Southeast Asian countries: Brunei, Vietnam, East Timor, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, following East Timor’s admission. The first ASEAN summit was held in 1976. At the start of 2025, the ASEAN chairmanship transitioned from Laos to Malaysia.