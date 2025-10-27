Belarus, India boost contacts amid geopolitical turbulence — Belarusian foreign ministry

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Minsk and New Delhi have significantly expanded bilateral contacts amid the geopolitical turbulence, the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

The ministry recalled that the Belarusian capital city had hosted the eighth round of consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries. "The sides noted a considerable increase in bilateral contact amid the current geopolitical turbulence in the world, which can be seen as a confirmation of the high mutual trust and support and the basis for the further expansion of bilateral ties," it said.

During the consultations, the sides addressed the entire spectrum of issue of Belarusian-Indian relations, including the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade and industrial cooperation, improvement of the legal groundwork, bilateral cooperation within international organizations, cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS, establishment of direct contacts in humanitarian areas.

The sides also exchanged views on current issues on the regional and global agenda and stated that the potential of bilateral cooperation is not fully realized.

Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, who led the Indian delegation, was received by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. The diplomats hailed the dynamic development of cooperation between their countries in all areas, the ministry added.