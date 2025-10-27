US congresswoman once again urges to develop ties with Russia

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. A member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Anna Paulina Luna, has once again spoken in favor of restoring and developing US-Russia relations.

In a post on the X social network, the congresswoman strongly rejected baseless accusations of those who criticized her for a meeting with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, which took place in Miami, Florida, on October 25.

"We are NOT in the Cold War anymore. If you know history, you will know that [35th US President John] Kennedy was talking, actively with Russia. He wanted peace. It’s the only non-radioactive option," Luna wrote.

"Are you alleging that Kennedy was somehow controlled by Russia? That’s a bizarre take," she added, addressing one of her critics.

Following a meeting with Dmitriev, Luna said Russia and the United States have no reason to be enemies. She welcomed the possibility of a dialogue between Russian and US legislators, saying that she doesn’t rule out visiting Russia with a delegation of US lawmakers. In her words, "that’s definitely an opportunity on the horizon."