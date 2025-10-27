Erdogan says discussed Ukrainian conflict, situation in Gaza with UK PM

ANKARA, October 27. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he discussed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer the situation around the Ukrainian conflict and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

"I discussed with the prime minister the latest developments in Ukraine. We reiterated our shared position that this war that has been continuing for the forth year must be ended as soon as possibly by means of establishing a fair peace," he said after talks with Starmer.

Touching the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Turkish leader congratulated the British premier on the decision to recognize the State of Palestine. "I had an opportunity to discuss with my esteemed friend the situation in the Gaza Strip. We consider [London’s] decision [to recognize Palestine] as a bold step on a path of establishing two states. Bearing in mind that winter is coming, humanitarian deliveries so needed by Gazans is of priority importance. I am sure that we will take steps in this area jointly with the United Kingdom," he stated.

"Everyone bears responsibility for maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and preventing its violations," Erdogan stressed., adding that Israel’s current government should show restraint.

As for Syria, the Turkish president noted that "lasting stability in Syria is possible only through supporting the Syrian government." "We stress the importance of preventing any attempts by internal and external forces to destabilize the situation in that country," Erdogan said.