Trump pledges to resolve conflict between Afghanistan, Pakistan `very quickly’

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced plans to solve the crisis between Afghanistan and Pakistan very quickly.

"I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up. But I’ll get that solved very quickly," the Associated Press quoted the US leader as saying on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Malaysia.

On October 25-26, Istanbul hosted talks between delegations from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and dialogue is expected to continue. The press service of the Pakistani Armed Forces reported new clashes on the border with Afghanistan on Sunday evening. According to Pakistani security, 25 Fitna Al Khwarij militants were killed.

During a round of Turkey-and Qatar-mediated talks in Doha on October 18, the delegations of the two countries agreed to an immediate ceasefire on their border. On September 25, the delegations launched talks in Turkey to resolve the conflict.