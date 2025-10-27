Tokayev, Putin note special importance of upcoming bilateral talks in Moscow

ASTANA, October 27. /TASS/. Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia highlighted the importance of upcoming talks in Moscow in a phone call on Monday, the Kazakh leader’s press service said in a statement.

The two leaders "discussed arrangements for the Kazakh president’s upcoming state visit to the Russian Federation in the [phone] conversation," the statement reads. According to it, "the heads of state stressed the special importance of the upcoming talks in Moscow for the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries."

Also, they touched upon certain aspects of the present day situation globally, the press service added.

Tokayev is scheduled to pay a state visit to the Russian capital on November 12.

Earlier, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Tokayev’s visit to Russia is intended to give an additional powerful impetus to cooperation between the two nations, just like Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan a year earlier.