Putin sends signal to West, noting successful trials of Burevestnik missile — NYT

NEW YORK, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a signal to the West when he discussed the completion of trials of a nuclear-powered unlimited range Burevestnik cruise missile, an article in the New York Times (NYT) about the Russian leader’s visit to a Joint Force command post asserted.

Putin specified that, while the decisive trials had been completed, considerable work is ahead to engage this weapon in combat duty.

In his address to the Federal Assembly in March 2018, Putin said that Russia had developed a compact nuclear power generation system which may be used in a cruise missile, providing it with practically unlimited range. As the Russian president noted, the missile will be low-flying, barely visible, with an unpredictable trajectory and outfitted with a nuclear warhead.

The missile’s development began after the US withdrew from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in December 2001. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the creation of new strategic weapons systems is intended to strengthen defense capabilities and deter any potential aggression against Russia and its allies.

The Pentagon recognized that the Burevestnik missile is capable of delivering strikes practically from any vector thanks to its extreme range and autonomy.