Russia, US not playing games with each other — Trump on Burevestnik tests

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are not playing games with each other when it comes to weapons, US President Donald Trump said, commenting on Russia's completion of tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile.

"They are not playing games with us. We are not playing games with them either. We test missiles all the time," Trump told reporters aboard his plane en route from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo, according to a broadcast on the White House website.

Trump also stated that the US has no need to develop ultra-long-range missiles, since the "greatest in the world" US nuclear submarine is stationed off Russia’s coast.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that final tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered, unlimited-range cruise missile had been successfully completed.

According to Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the missile remained airborne for around 15 hours and covered a distance of 14,000 kilometers, though this was not its maximum range. He emphasized that the missile executed all planned vertical and horizontal maneuvers during the flight, "demonstrating a high potential for bypassing missile and air defense systems.".