Thailand, Cambodia sign Peace Deal at 2025 ASEAN summit

KUALA LUMPUR, October 26. /TASS/. The Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet, signed a Peace Deal in the presence of US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, a TASS correspondent reported.

Nikorndej Balankura, director general of the Department of Information and press secretary of the Thai foreign ministry, stated earlier that the parties were set to sign not a peace agreement, but a joint declaration that should lay the foundation for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"Millions of people are alive today because of this peace treaty," Trump said commenting on the concluded Peace Deal.

According to the document posted on the White House official website Thailand and Cambodia: "We reaffirm unwavering commitment to peace and security between our two countries — as declared in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on July 28, 2025 — and reiterate our firm commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for international boundary and of international law, for the promotion of peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region on the basis of mutual respect for the independence, sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, and national identity of our respective nations."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on October 23 that Trump was going to visit Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. Apart from bilateral talks, he would also participate in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events. Talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to take place in South Korea on October 30.

Established in 1967, ASEAN currently has 10 Southeast Asian nations as its members, namely, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. At the start of 2025, Malaysia took over the ASEAN chairmanship from Laos.

On October 25, East Timor officially joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The relevant declaration to that effect was signed at the summit of the Association in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.