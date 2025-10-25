Trump says he will be ready to meet with Putin if he is confident of a deal

WASHINGTON, October 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he would be ready to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if he was confident of a deal on Ukraine.

"I’ve got to know that we’re going to make a deal," the American leader said, answering a question about the circumstances under which he would be willing to meet with Putin. Trump spoke with White House press pool reporters aboard his plane during a refueling stop in Doha en route to Malaysia.

Trump expressed disappointment with the progress of the peace process in Ukraine, while noting that he "has always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin."