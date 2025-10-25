Vietnam seeks to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia — president

HANOI, October 25. /TASS/. Vietnam views relations with Russia as a top priority of its foreign policy and seeks to strengthen and deepen comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong said.

The Vietnamese president made this statement while receiving Russia’s Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan who led the Russian delegation at the ceremony of signing the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi.

The president of Vietnam said that he highly appreciated the role of Russia as the state, which had put forward for the first time the initiative for elaborating this document. He said that the participation of the Russian side in the opening ceremony for signing the Hanoi Convention was a major contribution to the success of this event and evidenced Russia’s support of multilateral measures held in Vietnam.

The head of state reaffirmed that Vietnam invariably supported all the efforts by the international community aimed at building peace, stability and development.

"Pursuing its independent foreign policy, Vietnam views Russia as a top priority of its foreign policy and seeks to strengthen and deepen comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia," Luong Cuong said.