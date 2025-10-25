Georgian security officers detain Chinese citizens for attempt to illegally buy uranium

TBILISI, October 25. /TASS/. Georgian security officers detained three Chinese nationals in Tbilisi upon their attempt to buy illegally uranium and ship it to China through Russia, State Security Service First Deputy Head Lasha Magradze told a press briefing on Saturday.

"During a joint operation carried out by the staff of the State Security Service’s counter-intelligence and special operations departments, three citizens of China were detained for an attempt to buy 2 kg of the nuclear material of uranium. The members of the criminal gang planned to buy uranium illegally in Tbilisi for $400,000 and transport it to China through the Russian Federation," the Georgian security official said.

Georgia has opened a criminal probe under the article "Illegal Handling of Nuclear Materials or Devices, Radioactive Waste or Substances" of the country’s Criminal Code that carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.