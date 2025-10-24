Trump plans to become president for third time — former advisor

LONDON, October 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may run for president again and become the first person to hold the office for a third time, former chief political strategist and advisor Steve Bannon said.

"He is going to get a third term. Trump is going to be president [in the next election] in 2028, and people just sort of [need to] get accommodated with that," Bannon said in an interview with The Economist, which was posted on the magazine's YouTube channel.

In response to the interviewer's question about the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, which since 1951 has limited the president's term of office to two terms, Bannon emphasized that "there are many different alternatives [for re-election]" and that specific steps in this direction will be announced "at the appropriate time." "We have to finish what we started [under Trump]," he added, calling the US president "a vehicle of divine providence."

In May 2025, Trump told NBC News that he did not intend to run for president again. He noted that he had been president for a total of eight years. Earlier, Trump had left open the possibility of running for a third term, and there were media reports that he had instructed the Justice Department to examine the legality of his potential participation in the 2028 presidential election.