Ukraine loses sovereignty as EU starts discussing its division — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, October 23. /TASS/. Ukraine has already lost its sovereignty, and the European Union has begun discussing the possibility of dividing the country in line with the old colonial logic, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a rally following a peace march in Budapest.

Speaking about EU leaders’ determination to keep the Ukraine conflict ongoing, he pointed out that "Ukraine has long lost its sovereignty and independence." "Its future is in the hands of others," Orban noted.

According to him, EU leaders claim to support Ukraine and seek to "squeeze it into the European Union," but "the issue of dividing Ukraine is already on the agenda." Orban sees it as "the old colonial logic," according to which "weak countries should be destroyed" so they can be divided among others.