French prosecutors open investigation into death threats to ex-president in prison

PARIS, October 22. /TASS/. The Paris prosecution office has opened an investigation into the death threats that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy received at La Sante Prison, BFMTV reported, citing a source.

Three people who threatened the ex-president have been isolated, the TV channel said. According to the Europe 1 radio station, they are prisoners and may soon be transferred to another facility. Their cell phones were seized from them.

According to earlier reports, armed officers from a special police unit guard the former French president round the clock.

On September 25, Sarkozy, 70, who served as French president in 2007-2012, was found guilty of complicity in a criminal conspiracy in the Libyan funding case but was acquitted of charges of concealing the embezzlement of public funds and passive corruption. However, the court did not prove that the 2007 election campaign was illegally financed. Sarkozy was handed a five-year prison sentence and placed in solitary confinement at Paris’ La Sante prison.