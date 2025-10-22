Pashinyan denies involvement in arrest of opposition mayor of Gyumri

YEREVAN, October 22. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared his innocence in the arrest of the opposition mayor of the Armenian city of Gyumri, Vardan Ghukasyan, on charges of bribery.

"They say Vardan Ghukasyan was detained because of his thoughts and actions. What do my thoughts have to do with it? My thoughts can be used against me. How can my thoughts be used against others?" Pashinyan said during a questions and answers session in the government in parliament broadcast by local TV channels.

Pashinyan said he could not judge the events in Gyumri.

On the morning of October 20, security forces searched the Gyumri City Hall. Later, the Anti-Corruption Committee said it detained eight people, including Ghukasyan, as part of an investigation into bribery. The latter was arrested for two months by court order. Several thousand people came to the town council to prevent his detention. Ghukasyan was elected Gyumri mayor from the Communist Party of Armenia. His election was repeatedly criticized by Pashinyan, who pointed out the need to "resolve this issue."