Trump confident Putin, Zelensky want to end Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON, October 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is confident that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky want to end the Ukraine conflict.

"I think, Putin wants it to end, and I think, Zelensky wants it to end, and I think, it's going to end," he told journalists in the White House on Tuesday.

He added that a ceasefire is possible without going into details. "It's a vicious war. Doesn't really affect us. We sell equipment to them. We sell equipment to NATO, and NATO gives it to Ukraine, but we don't pay anything anymore," the US leader noted, pointing out that his predecessor Joe Biden had "spent $350 billion" on aid to the Kiev regime.

"The war would have never happened, if I were president, would have never, not even a million years," Trump insisted. "But it did happen, and I came in and I have to see if I can put it out," he added.

"It's not going to happen, but it could have ended up in World War Three," the US president concluded.