BUCHAREST, October 21. /TASS/. The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) has announced thwarting the arson of a delivery office by Ukrainian citizens as it accused Russia for being behind the plot.

SRI said in a statement on its website that, acting in collaboration with national and foreign partners, it foiled yet another sabotage on Romanian soil involving two Ukrainian nationals who, it claimed, were acting on direct instructions from Russia’s secret services to destroy the Bucharest office of NOVA POST, a Ukrainian delivery service, by arson.

According to SRI, on October 14-15, two Ukrainians arrived in Romania from Poland and dropped two packages of camouflaged incendiary devices, activated by remote control, at the company's office. While the intel service said in a statement that the sabotage had been thwarted, it did not disclose whether the Ukrainians had been detained.

Information obtained by Romania’s spy service "confirmed the participation of the two Ukrainian nationals in a wide network of saboteurs, active in European countries, that is controlled by Russian secret services," SRI reported. It did not present any evidence to prove its version though.

In recent years, EU governments have regularly accused Russia of numerous incidents in their countries. In April 2024, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out the amount of "blaming everything, everywhere and always, on Russia," a trend he called a general disease.