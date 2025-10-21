Military contingents from Russia, Belarus repel attack on checkpoint in CSTO drills

MINSK, October 21. /TASS/. Military contingents from Belarus and Russia repelled an attack on a checkpoint during the exercise Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) running at a training ground in Tajikistan, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The exercise Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 with the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces continues in Tajikistan. Belarusian and Russian troops repelled an attack on a checkpoint," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The military contingents from Belarus and Russia also practiced blocking and neutralizing a simulated enemy, it said.

The active phase of the joint drills with the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces dubbed Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 is running at the Fakhrabad training ground in Tajikistan on October 20-24. The participating troops are practicing measures to prepare and conduct a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces on the territory of a member state.

In addition, as part of the peacekeepers’ drills, a special exercise codenamed Barrier 2025 is being conducted for the first time with a joint formation of radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical support troops.