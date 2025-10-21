Over 90 people killed in Gaza since ceasefire began — Health Ministry

TUNIS, October 21. /TASS/. At least 87 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire took effect, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported.

According to its information, 311 people have been injured in recent days. In particular, over the past 24 hours, 13 bodies of the dead have been brought to hospitals in Gaza, including seven people who were victims of direct Israeli attacks. Another six bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The total number of victims of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, now stands at 68,229, with over 170,000 injured.

The ministry also reported that Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip. A total of 165 bodies have been returned to the Palestinian enclave under the ceasefire agreement with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

On October 6, delegations from Israel and Hamas resumed indirect talks on settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, with Turkey also joining the consultations. On October 9, the sides signed an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The following day, Israeli servicemen announced that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza had come into force and that troops had taken up positions along the updated deployment lines.