US Vice President Vance arrives in Israel on visit — media

TEL AVIV, October 21. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Israel on a visit, the Ynet portal reported.

This is Vance’s first visit to Israel in his current capacity, Ynet noted.

Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said on October 20 that Vance will stay in Israel for "several days" and will hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on October 19 that Palestinian radicals had violated the ceasefire and opened fire at the Israeli military near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered to take tough measures against radicals in Gaza. After that, the Israeli military delivered a series of strikes on dozens of targets in the enclave. According to the IDF, two Israeli soldiers died and another one was badly wounded after the incident in Rafah. Hamas however denies its involvement in the incident.