Hungarian top diplomat arrives in Washington to prepare for Trump's Budapest trip

BUDAPEST, October 21. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has arrived in Washington to make preparations for US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Budapest, where the US leader is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Serious days are coming," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country). He attached photos taken at Washington airport, where he was greeted by US officials.

On Monday, Szijjarto announced his trip to Washington, noting that its purpose was to arrange Trump’s visit. Hungary places great importance not only on the forthcoming US-Russian summit, which could mark a significant step toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but also on bilateral talks with Washington, which Budapest hopes will focus on economic cooperation. In particular, Hungary is seeking to revive the agreement with the US on the avoidance of double taxation, which was not extended under the Biden administration.

Following his October 16 telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The US president later explained that this could happen within the next two weeks. After the leaders' conversation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest.