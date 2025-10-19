Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for talks with mediators

CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. A Hamas delegation has arrived in Cairo for talks with the Egyptian mediators.

According to a post on the group’s Telegram channel, the delegation is led by head of Hamas Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya.

Delegations from a number of other Palestinian factions are also expected to travel to the Egyptian capital city. Hamas leaders plan to discuss with them control over the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Al Hadath television channel reported on October 16 that representatives from a number of Palestinian factions, including Hamas, would hold talks in Cairo on Gaza’s development, including issue of the enclave’s governance.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed n agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Early on October 19, Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and delivered a series of strikes on the enclave in response.