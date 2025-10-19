Hamas says ready to transfer body of one more Israeli hostage if situation allows

CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. Hamas is ready to hand over the body of one more Israeli hostage if conditions for that are created, Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has announced.

"The remains of one more hostage have been retrieved and can be transferred [to medics] already today if the situation the ground allows that," according to a statement posted on the radicals’ Telegram channel. "Any Israel’s armed escalation complicates the search for the remaining bodies, which will lead to delays with their return."

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that the Israeli military has delivered strikes on the Gaza Strip to retaliate fire opened by the radicals. The IDF accused Hamas of flagrantly violating the ceasefire in the enclave. According to the IDF, Hamas launched an anti-tank missile and opened gunfire at Israeli soldiers "operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement."

Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the top brass and ordered to take strong measures against radicals in Gaza.

Hamas however denies its involvement in the incident, saying that it has been out of touch with its supported in the southern Gaza Strip since March.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed n agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.