Putin-Trump meeting may facilitate return of Russian diplomatic property in US — expert

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Hungary will give an impetus to the normalization of bilateral relations, which may result in the return of Russian diplomatic property in the United States, a Russian political analyst told TASS.

"It is premature to say that this summit will make it possible to ultimately resolve the Ukrainian crisis but it is not ruled out that it will give an impetus to some progress in the bilateral work with the Americans - to the return of our diplomatic property and the resumption of the operation of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States and American missions in Russia," said Malek Dudakov, a specialist in American studies.

He noted that the phone call between the two leaders "was held in a positive format."

After a phone call between the Russian and US leaders on October 16, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Moscow and Washington will immediately begin preparing a new meeting between the two leaders, which may be organized in Budapest. According to the Kremlin aide, the Hungarian capital city has been proposed as a venue for a potential summit by the US leader and the Russian president supported the idea.