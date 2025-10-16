Hungarian PM announces preps for Putin-Trump meeting

BUDAPEST, October 16. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that a meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is already being prepared.

"I just got off the phone with President Donald Trump. Preparations for the US-Russia peace summit are underway," he wrote on X, adding that Hungary is "the island of peace."

On Thursday, following his phone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for the meeting, which may be held in Budapest. He described this as "a truly significant moment."