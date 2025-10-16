US lawmaker posts documents on JFK assassination provided by Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has posted on her social media archival documents on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, provided to her by Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev.

On her X page, Luna posted a link to a collection of documents, titled "The Assassination of US President John F. Kennedy and Soviet-US Relations," which is going to be released by Moscow-based publisher Historical Literature.

Darchiev received Luna at his residence on October 14. The Russian diplomatic mission reported that the envoy had handed some archival data over to the US lawmaker, which had been collected by an editorial board working on a book about John F. Kennedy’s murder. The embassy noted that the book was based on declassified Soviet documents, which will be officially published in Russia in November.

A spokesperson for the Russian Federal Archival Agency told TASS, citing the agency’s chief Andrey Artizov, that the materials had been prepared as part of a project to release some documents from the Cold War era and would soon be published as a book titled "The Assassination of US President John F. Kennedy and Soviet-US Relations.".