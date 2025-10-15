Hamas to hand over two more dead hostages to Israel

CAIRO, October 15. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement will hand over to Israel the remains of two more dead hostages at 10 p.m. local time (coincides with Moscow time), the military wing of the movement, the Izzaddin al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement on Telegram.

"As part of the deal to exchange [Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners], we decided today at about 10 p.m. to hand over the bodies of two more Israeli hostages to [medics]," the statement said.

The names of the captives, whose remains will be received by the Red Cross, were not disclosed.