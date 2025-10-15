Witkoff denies reports he’s stepping down as US special envoy

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. US special envoy Steve Witkoff denied the allegations made by the Middle East Eye portal that he would soon leave his post.

"This story is 100% Fake News and should be immediately retracted. I often wonder where these so-called "reporters" come up with such laughable nonsense," Witkoff said on X. "I am more engaged on the peace process than ever, and I am continuing to proudly serve the President of the United States!"

The story quoted sources as saying that Witkoff may soon leave the post because he wants to focus on developing his business.