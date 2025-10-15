OSCE Chair confirms Minsk Group dissolution date in talks with Aliyev

BAKU, October 15. /TASS/. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, who serves as the chairperson of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), confirmed during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku that the OSCE Minsk Group and its related structures will be dissolved on December 1, 2025, the press service of the Azerbaijani leader reported.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. During the talks, Valtonen stated that, following a joint appeal from Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Minsk Group and the activities of its associated structures will officially conclude on December 1, 2025," the statement said.

The Azerbaijani president’s press service added that Valtonen congratulated Aliyev on the agreements reached in Washington D.C. in August between Baku and Yerevan, emphasizing their importance for restoring peace and stability within the OSCE region and fostering regional cooperation.

President Aliyev, in turn, noted that the agreements have created conditions for advancing the peace agenda. "Additionally, the meeting discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as prospects for developing bilateral relations between Baku and Helsinki," the president’s press service stated.