MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is not capping European arms supplies to Kiev, Ukraine's representative to NATO Alyona Getmanchuk said.

"Under [former US President Joe] Biden, a certain ceiling was set for the European allies in the formats of assistance, and other countries had to stay within this ceiling, and in no case exceed it. Now, it’s the opposite, the Trump administration is encouraging the Europeans to show what they are willing to do for their own security and in support of Ukraine," the European Pravda newspaper quoted her as saying.

However, Getmanchuk said that the European arms supplies will not be able to completely replace American military support. "The United States has weapons that cannot be matched by other countries either in terms of nomenclature, that is, in terms of types of weapons, or in terms of quantity and availability, that is, so that they are already in warehouses and delivered to Ukraine quickly," she added.

On Wednesday, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said that Washington expects more NATO countries to join the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) plan and purchase weapons from it for Ukraine. The PURL program was launched on July 14 by Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. On September 17, the alliance's representative in Kiev Patrick Turner said that American weapons were being supplied to Ukraine.

After Russia launched its special military operation, Kiev's Western allies have repeatedly increased arms supplies to Ukraine and are allocating new aid. Kiev is constantly insisting on increasing military aid. Moscow has repeatedly said that the West's weapons supplies and assistance in training the Ukrainian military only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry the country has been receiving up to $2 billion per month of military assistance from Western allies in recent months.