India, Britain carry out joint aviation exercises over Indian Ocean

NEW DELHI, October 15. /TASS/. Aircraft from the Indian Air Force and the United Kingdom's Royal Navy carrier-based aviation participated in joint exercises on October 14 in the western part of the Indian Ocean, the Indian Air Force headquarters reported on social media platform X.

"The training enhanced interoperability, mutual trust, and collective commitment to regional stability," the statement said.

The maneuvers involved Indian multirole Su-30MKI and Jaguar fighter jets, as well as long-range radar detection and control aircraft. Together with the F-35B multirole fighters based on the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, they practiced scenarios for establishing air superiority and repelling simulated enemy attacks.

The aviation drills were part of the ongoing Konkan joint comprehensive Indo-British maneuvers, which began on October 5 in the Indian Ocean off the coast of the state of Maharashtra. The exercises involve the UK Royal Navy's carrier strike group, centered around the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, and a squadron of Indian Navy ships, led by the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant with its MiG-29K fighters.